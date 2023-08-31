BELL POTTER SECURITIES Maintains Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, BELL POTTER SECURITIES maintained coverage of Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.42% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sandfire Resources is 6.73. The forecasts range from a low of 4.77 to a high of $8.03. The average price target represents an increase of 3.42% from its latest reported closing price of 6.51.

The projected annual revenue for Sandfire Resources is 994MM, an increase of 21.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sandfire Resources. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 7.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFR is 0.25%, an increase of 15.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.93% to 60,637K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 10,263K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,697K shares, representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFR by 6.31% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 8,120K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,107K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFR by 0.03% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,954K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,994K shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFR by 2.76% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,594K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,568K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFR by 1.55% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,563K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,492K shares, representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFR by 8.59% over the last quarter.

