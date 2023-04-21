BELL POTTER SECURITIES Maintains Regis Resources (ASX:RRL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, BELL POTTER SECURITIES maintained coverage of Regis Resources (ASX:RRL) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 456K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 456K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRL by 16.63% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 28,158K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,211K shares, representing an increase of 6.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRL by 20.90% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 764K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNDA - Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF holds 2,817K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,258K shares, representing an increase of 19.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRL by 6.58% over the last quarter.

BGEIX - Global Gold Fund Investor Class holds 1,712K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 135 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regis Resources. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 7.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RRL is 0.11%, an increase of 36.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.86% to 127,318K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

