BELL POTTER SECURITIES Maintains REA Group (RPGRF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, BELL POTTER SECURITIES maintained coverage of REA Group (OTCPK:RPGRF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.33% Downside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for REA Group is $120.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $92.42 to a high of $145.67. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.33% from its latest reported closing price of $124.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for REA Group is 1,394MM, a decrease of 26.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 268 funds or institutions reporting positions in REA Group. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RPGRF is 0.18%, an increase of 4.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.22% to 5,425K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BCSFX - The Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund Institutional Shares holds 826K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 809K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPGRF by 2.35% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 689K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 714K shares , representing a decrease of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPGRF by 13.97% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 428K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 443K shares , representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPGRF by 2.66% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 355K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 351K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPGRF by 8.43% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 178K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

