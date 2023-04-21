BELL POTTER SECURITIES Maintains PSC Insurance Group (ASX:PSI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, BELL POTTER SECURITIES maintained coverage of PSC Insurance Group (ASX:PSI) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 39K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 22K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 48.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSI by 89.79% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 95.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSI by 1,183.16% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 275K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 255K shares, representing an increase of 7.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSI by 1.30% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in PSC Insurance Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSI is 0.02%, a decrease of 27.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.49% to 847K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

