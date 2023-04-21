BELL POTTER SECURITIES Maintains Perpetual (ASX:PPT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, BELL POTTER SECURITIES maintained coverage of Perpetual (ASX:PPT) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQNAX - MFS Equity Income Fund A holds 37K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPT by 12.12% over the last quarter.

SCHX - Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF holds 381K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 268K shares, representing an increase of 29.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPT by 53.62% over the last quarter.

DLCFX - Destinations Large Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 528K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 613K shares, representing a decrease of 15.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPT by 1.67% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 25.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPT by 67.75% over the last quarter.

SWMIX - Laudus International MarketMasters Fund Select Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 8.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPT by 5.78% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1143 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perpetual. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPT is 0.12%, an increase of 2.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.42% to 345,991K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

