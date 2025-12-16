BELL POTTER SECURITIES Maintains New Hope Corporation (NHPEF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, BELL POTTER SECURITIES maintained coverage of New Hope Corporation (OTCPK:NHPEF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.67% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for New Hope Corporation is $2.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.95 to a high of $3.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.67% from its latest reported closing price of $3.21 / share.

The projected annual revenue for New Hope Corporation is 2,529MM, an increase of 40.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Hope Corporation. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 8.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NHPEF is 0.12%, an increase of 1.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.02% to 57,190K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 9,072K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,659K shares , representing an increase of 15.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHPEF by 9.93% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,609K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,157K shares , representing a decrease of 8.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHPEF by 2.26% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,118K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,495K shares , representing a decrease of 9.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHPEF by 15.35% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,018K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,119K shares , representing a decrease of 52.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHPEF by 29.11% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,582K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,537K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NHPEF by 8.94% over the last quarter.

