BELL POTTER SECURITIES Maintains Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, BELL POTTER SECURITIES maintained coverage of Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RODM - Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF holds 28K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIN by 3.69% over the last quarter.

ACWI - iShares MSCI ACWI ETF holds 59K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing an increase of 21.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIN by 36.56% over the last quarter.

MASTER INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO - Active Stock Master Portfolio Active Stock Portfolio holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PNVAX - Putnam International Capital Opportunities Fund Shares holds 73K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares, representing a decrease of 64.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIN by 20.16% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - AB Global Dynamic Allocation Portfolio Class B holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 10.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIN by 11.56% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 251 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mineral Resources. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIN is 0.21%, an increase of 13.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.02% to 17,635K shares.

