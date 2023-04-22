BELL POTTER SECURITIES Maintains Medical Developments International (ASX:MVP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, BELL POTTER SECURITIES maintained coverage of Medical Developments International (ASX:MVP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 124.40% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Medical Developments International is $2.24. The forecasts range from a low of $2.22 to a high of $2.31. The average price target represents an increase of 124.40% from its latest reported closing price of $1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medical Developments International. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MVP is 0.00%, a decrease of 22.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.83% to 199K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 167K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 18K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

