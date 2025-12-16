BELL POTTER SECURITIES Maintains Kogan.com (KGGNF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, BELL POTTER SECURITIES maintained coverage of Kogan.com (OTCPK:KGGNF) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kogan.com. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KGGNF is 0.10%, an increase of 14.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.50% to 4,954K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,084K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 670K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GPGCX - Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund Institutional Class holds 592K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 498K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 507K shares , representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGGNF by 24.55% over the last quarter.

GPMCX - Grandeur Peak Global Micro Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 383K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 356K shares , representing an increase of 7.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGGNF by 10.83% over the last quarter.

