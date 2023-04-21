BELL POTTER SECURITIES Maintains IVE Group (ASX:IGL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, BELL POTTER SECURITIES maintained coverage of IVE Group (ASX:IGL) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DDWM - WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund N holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 15.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGL by 0.73% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 53.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGL by 95.18% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,164K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 24K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in IVE Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IGL is 0.02%, an increase of 16.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.68% to 3,318K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

