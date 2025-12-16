Stocks
BELL POTTER SECURITIES Maintains GenusPlus Group (GNSPF) Buy Recommendation

December 16, 2025 — 01:34 pm EST

Fintel reports that on December 14, 2025, BELL POTTER SECURITIES maintained coverage of GenusPlus Group (OTCPK:GNSPF) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in GenusPlus Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNSPF is 0.02%, an increase of 24.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.89% to 435K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 183K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 160K shares , representing an increase of 12.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNSPF by 50.04% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 89K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares , representing an increase of 36.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNSPF by 128.66% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 29K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HAOSX - Harbor Overseas Fund Institutional Class holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

