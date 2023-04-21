BELL POTTER SECURITIES Maintains Frontier Digital Ventures (ASX:FDV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BELL POTTER SECURITIES maintained coverage of Frontier Digital Ventures (ASX:FDV) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 17K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 35K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frontier Digital Ventures. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDV is 0.01%, an increase of 5.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.55% to 1,505K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

