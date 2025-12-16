Stocks
BELL POTTER SECURITIES Maintains Electro Optic Systems Holdings (EOPSF) Buy Recommendation

December 16, 2025 — 06:37 pm EST

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, BELL POTTER SECURITIES maintained coverage of Electro Optic Systems Holdings (OTCPK:EOPSF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 878.30% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Electro Optic Systems Holdings is $5.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.09 to a high of $7.99. The average price target represents an increase of 878.30% from its latest reported closing price of $0.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Electro Optic Systems Holdings is 254MM, an increase of 120.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Electro Optic Systems Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EOPSF is 0.09%, an increase of 4.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 211.20% to 9,720K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIGRX - Fidelity International Discovery Fund holds 5,766K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company.

NEAGX - Needham Aggressive Growth Fund Retail Class holds 2,850K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSLCX - Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund holds 521K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company.

FDKFX - Fidelity International Discovery K6 Fund holds 302K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 90K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

