BELL POTTER SECURITIES Maintains COGSTATE (ASX:CGS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BELL POTTER SECURITIES maintained coverage of COGSTATE (ASX:CGS) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 43K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WIGTX - Seven Canyons World Innovators Fund Institutional Class holds 1,134K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

USIFX - International Fund Shares holds 630K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 75.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGS by 176.20% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in COGSTATE. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGS is 0.10%, a decrease of 11.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 40.33% to 2,169K shares.

