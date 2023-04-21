BELL POTTER SECURITIES Maintains Cettire (ASX:CTT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, BELL POTTER SECURITIES maintained coverage of Cettire (ASX:CTT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 547.84% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cettire is $11.98. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $12.86. The average price target represents an increase of 547.84% from its latest reported closing price of $1.85.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 467K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 416K shares, representing an increase of 10.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTT by 57.71% over the last quarter.

EKGAX - Wells Fargo Global Small Cap Fund (f holds 680K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 736K shares, representing a decrease of 8.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTT by 13.24% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cettire. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTT is 0.29%, an increase of 68.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.55% to 1,147K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.