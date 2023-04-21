BELL POTTER SECURITIES Maintains Cedar Woods Properties (ASX:CWP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, BELL POTTER SECURITIES maintained coverage of Cedar Woods Properties (ASX:CWP) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 23K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ISVL - iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF holds 20K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWP by 1.49% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 274K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares, representing an increase of 39.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWP by 74.32% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional International Core Equity Fund Standard Class holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cedar Woods Properties. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 10.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWP is 0.02%, an increase of 16.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.19% to 6,652K shares.

