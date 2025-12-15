BELL POTTER SECURITIES Maintains Catalyst Metals (CTYMF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, BELL POTTER SECURITIES maintained coverage of Catalyst Metals (OTCPK:CTYMF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,095.24% Upside

As of November 18, 2025, the average one-year price target for Catalyst Metals is $7.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.83 to a high of $8.87. The average price target represents an increase of 1,095.24% from its latest reported closing price of $0.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Catalyst Metals is 245MM, a decrease of 32.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Catalyst Metals. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 48.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTYMF is 0.35%, an increase of 30.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.28% to 23,706K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 7,708K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company.

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 4,033K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 1,910K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

USERX - Gold and Precious Metals Fund holds 1,500K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,396K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company.

