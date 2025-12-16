BELL POTTER SECURITIES Maintains Bubs Australia (BUBSF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, BELL POTTER SECURITIES maintained coverage of Bubs Australia (OTCPK:BUBSF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 208.93% Upside

As of March 26, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bubs Australia is $0.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.21 to a high of $0.47. The average price target represents an increase of 208.93% from its latest reported closing price of $0.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bubs Australia is 138MM, an increase of 34.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bubs Australia. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BUBSF is 0.00%, an increase of 6.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.22% to 671K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 514K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 765K shares , representing a decrease of 48.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUBSF by 22.28% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 77K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 46K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 33K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

