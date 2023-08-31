BELL POTTER SECURITIES Maintains Beach Energy (ASX:BPT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, BELL POTTER SECURITIES maintained coverage of Beach Energy (ASX:BPT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.20% Upside

As of August 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Beach Energy is 1.84. The forecasts range from a low of 1.52 to a high of $2.65. The average price target represents an increase of 18.20% from its latest reported closing price of 1.56.

The projected annual revenue for Beach Energy is 2,058MM, an increase of 25.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.25.

Beach Energy Maintains 2.56% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.56%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beach Energy. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 7.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BPT is 0.10%, a decrease of 2.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.37% to 223,485K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,244K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 21,908K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,040K shares, representing an increase of 13.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPT by 7.61% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 13,916K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,601K shares, representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPT by 6.70% over the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 12,276K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,006K shares, representing a decrease of 5.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPT by 1.74% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 11,714K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,394K shares, representing an increase of 19.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPT by 5.50% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

