BELL POTTER SECURITIES Maintains Beach Energy (ASX:BPT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, BELL POTTER SECURITIES maintained coverage of Beach Energy (ASX:BPT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.93% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Beach Energy is $2.57. The forecasts range from a low of $2.55 to a high of $2.65. The average price target represents an increase of 71.93% from its latest reported closing price of $1.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 13,540K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,088K shares, representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPT by 1.26% over the last quarter.

AVDVX - Avantis International Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 510K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 483K shares, representing an increase of 5.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPT by 3.94% over the last quarter.

HAIDX - Harbor Diversified International All Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 759K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust - PFM Multi-Manager International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 306K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

NMIEX - Active M International Equity Fund holds 260K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 266K shares, representing a decrease of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPT by 1.06% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beach Energy. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BPT is 0.11%, a decrease of 9.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.92% to 228,599K shares.

