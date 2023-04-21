BELL POTTER SECURITIES Maintains Australian Vintage (ASX:AVG) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, BELL POTTER SECURITIES maintained coverage of Australian Vintage (ASX:AVG) with a Hold recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust - PFM Multi-Manager International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 101K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 76K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 76K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 612K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Australian Vintage. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVG is 0.01%, a decrease of 25.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.21% to 3,556K shares.

