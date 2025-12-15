BELL POTTER SECURITIES Maintains Australian Agricultural Company (ASAGF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, BELL POTTER SECURITIES maintained coverage of Australian Agricultural Company (OTCPK:ASAGF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.35% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Australian Agricultural Company is $1.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.20 to a high of $1.25. The average price target represents an increase of 20.35% from its latest reported closing price of $1.01 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Australian Agricultural Company is 319MM, a decrease of 24.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Australian Agricultural Company. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASAGF is 0.01%, an increase of 13.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 28.20% to 9,945K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,079K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,555K shares , representing a decrease of 119.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAGF by 59.00% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,318K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,882K shares , representing a decrease of 42.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAGF by 35.82% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,270K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,563K shares , representing a decrease of 101.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAGF by 56.07% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,258K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 925K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.