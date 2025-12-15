BELL POTTER SECURITIES Maintains Aristocrat Leisure (ARLUF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, BELL POTTER SECURITIES maintained coverage of Aristocrat Leisure (OTCPK:ARLUF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.27% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aristocrat Leisure is $47.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $43.82 to a high of $53.85. The average price target represents an increase of 50.27% from its latest reported closing price of $31.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aristocrat Leisure is 6,307MM, an increase of 0.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 340 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aristocrat Leisure. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARLUF is 0.33%, an increase of 6.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.95% to 84,872K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,047K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,992K shares , representing a decrease of 11.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARLUF by 12.78% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 6,381K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,005K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,515K shares , representing a decrease of 10.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARLUF by 15.11% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 4,187K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,202K shares , representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARLUF by 2.54% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 3,732K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,679K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARLUF by 14.38% over the last quarter.

