BELL POTTER SECURITIES Maintains Appen (ASX:APX) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, BELL POTTER SECURITIES maintained coverage of Appen (ASX:APX) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.51% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Appen is 1.69. The forecasts range from a low of 1.03 to a high of $2.52. The average price target represents an increase of 6.51% from its latest reported closing price of 1.59.

The projected annual revenue for Appen is 392MM, an increase of 13.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Appen. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 20.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APX is 0.04%, an increase of 13.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.29% to 7,602K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,463K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,051K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 811K shares, representing an increase of 22.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APX by 4.80% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 854K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares, representing an increase of 88.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APX by 940.52% over the last quarter.

USIFX - International Fund Shares holds 806K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 785K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 755K shares, representing an increase of 3.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APX by 28.23% over the last quarter.

