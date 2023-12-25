BELL POTTER SECURITIES Downgrades Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC)

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2023, BELL POTTER SECURITIES downgraded their outlook for Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) from Hold to Sell .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.98% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Whitehaven Coal is 8.33. The forecasts range from a low of 6.36 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 11.98% from its latest reported closing price of 7.44.

The projected annual revenue for Whitehaven Coal is 5,409MM, a decrease of 10.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.65.

Whitehaven Coal Maintains 9.95% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 9.95%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in Whitehaven Coal. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 6.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WHC is 0.19%, an increase of 14.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.18% to 74,003K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,133K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,072K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHC by 6.94% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,615K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,905K shares, representing a decrease of 5.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHC by 0.52% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Dfa International Value Series holds 5,022K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,881K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,408K shares, representing an increase of 9.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHC by 4.48% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 3,760K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,638K shares, representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHC by 2.49% over the last quarter.

