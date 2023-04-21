BELL POTTER SECURITIES Downgrades Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC)

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, BELL POTTER SECURITIES downgraded their outlook for Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) from Buy to Hold .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LNFIX - QS Global Market Neutral Fund holds 36K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing a decrease of 15.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHC by 3.80% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 621K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,624K shares, representing a decrease of 483.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHC by 84.92% over the last quarter.

PIZ - Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF holds 321K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares, representing an increase of 17.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHC by 8.52% over the last quarter.

FTIHX - Fidelity Total International Index Fund holds 303K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 311K shares, representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHC by 18.30% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Small Cap Portfolio Advisor Class holds 181K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,109K shares, representing a decrease of 511.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHC by 0.80% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 123 funds or institutions reporting positions in Whitehaven Coal. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 16.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WHC is 0.23%, a decrease of 11.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.03% to 117,938K shares.

