BELL POTTER SECURITIES Downgrades Select Harvests (ASX:SHV)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, BELL POTTER SECURITIES downgraded their outlook for Select Harvests (ASX:SHV) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.49% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Select Harvests is $4.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.43 to a high of $5.81. The average price target represents an increase of 19.49% from its latest reported closing price of $3.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Select Harvests is 233MM, an increase of 13.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Select Harvests. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHV is 0.02%, an increase of 9.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.61% to 8,233K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,642K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,624K shares , representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHV by 10.14% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 985K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 943K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,014K shares , representing a decrease of 7.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHV by 15.53% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 726K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 742K shares , representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHV by 13.85% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 435K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 455K shares , representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHV by 13.35% over the last quarter.

