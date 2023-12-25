BELL POTTER SECURITIES Downgrades Platinum Investment Management (ASX:PTM)

Fintel reports that on December 21, 2023, BELL POTTER SECURITIES downgraded their outlook for Platinum Investment Management (ASX:PTM) from Hold to Sell .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.85% Downside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Platinum Investment Management is 1.14. The forecasts range from a low of 0.85 to a high of $1.36. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.85% from its latest reported closing price of 1.34.

The projected annual revenue for Platinum Investment Management is 203MM, a decrease of 6.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

Platinum Investment Management Maintains 10.49% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 10.49%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.98. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.42%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Platinum Investment Management. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTM is 0.03%, a decrease of 20.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.64% to 39,557K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,415K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 6,971K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,617K shares, representing an increase of 5.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTM by 9.18% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,187K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 3,190K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,871K shares, representing an increase of 10.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTM by 19.39% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,837K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,823K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTM by 11.05% over the last quarter.

