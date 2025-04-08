BELL POTTER SECURITIES Downgrades Opthea (ASX:OPT)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, BELL POTTER SECURITIES downgraded their outlook for Opthea (ASX:OPT) from Buy to Sell.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,067.05% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Opthea is $7.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.50 to a high of $21.59. The average price target represents an increase of 1,067.05% from its latest reported closing price of $0.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Opthea is 13MM, an increase of 6,000.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Opthea. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPT is 0.01%, an increase of 28.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.15% to 36,541K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,702K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,951K shares , representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPT by 25.16% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 10,480K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 4,173K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,118K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPT by 32.94% over the last quarter.

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 2,346K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,187K shares , representing an increase of 6.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPT by 32.98% over the last quarter.

VPACX - Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,538K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

