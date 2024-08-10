BELL POTTER SECURITIES Downgrades Monadelphous Group (ASX:MND)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, BELL POTTER SECURITIES downgraded their outlook for Monadelphous Group (ASX:MND) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.39% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for Monadelphous Group is $14.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.42 to a high of $17.01. The average price target represents an increase of 5.39% from its latest reported closing price of $13.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Monadelphous Group is 2,034MM, an increase of 11.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monadelphous Group. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MND is 0.04%, an increase of 0.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.74% to 6,231K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,272K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,215K shares , representing an increase of 4.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MND by 3.92% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 734K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 631K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 610K shares , representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MND by 6.37% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 590K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 591K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MND by 9.18% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 371K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

