BELL POTTER SECURITIES Downgrades IGO (ASX:IGO)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, BELL POTTER SECURITIES downgraded their outlook for IGO (ASX:IGO) from Hold to Sell.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.96% Downside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for IGO is $6.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.65 to a high of $9.71. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.96% from its latest reported closing price of $6.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for IGO is 1,254MM, an increase of 36.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 239 funds or institutions reporting positions in IGO. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 3.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IGO is 0.22%, an increase of 19.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.78% to 2,856K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 12,122K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,577K shares , representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGO by 0.66% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,573K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,483K shares , representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGO by 0.91% over the last quarter.

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 7,956K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,564K shares , representing a decrease of 7.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGO by 2.93% over the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 5,565K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,113K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,054K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGO by 28.75% over the last quarter.

