BELL POTTER SECURITIES Downgrades IDP Education (ASX:IEL)

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, BELL POTTER SECURITIES downgraded their outlook for IDP Education (ASX:IEL) from Buy to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.54% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for IDP Education is 28.26. The forecasts range from a low of 18.68 to a high of $37.28. The average price target represents an increase of 12.54% from its latest reported closing price of 25.11.

The projected annual revenue for IDP Education is 1,192MM, an increase of 21.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.74.

IDP Education Maintains 1.63% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.63%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.77. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 197 funds or institutions reporting positions in IDP Education. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IEL is 0.16%, a decrease of 13.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.93% to 41,650K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 14,376K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,496K shares, representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEL by 24.33% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 3,627K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,029K shares, representing a decrease of 11.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEL by 25.41% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,386K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,404K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEL by 16.10% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,217K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,400K shares, representing an increase of 36.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IEL by 21.82% over the last quarter.

LAIAX - Columbia Acorn International holds 1,825K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,785K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEL by 16.87% over the last quarter.

