BELL POTTER SECURITIES Downgrades Capitol Health (ASX:CAJ)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, BELL POTTER SECURITIES downgraded their outlook for Capitol Health (ASX:CAJ) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.68% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Capitol Health is $0.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.27 to a high of $0.35. The average price target represents an increase of 16.68% from its latest reported closing price of $0.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Capitol Health is 231MM, an increase of 0.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capitol Health. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAJ is 0.01%, an increase of 7.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.37% to 10,184K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 5,647K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 2,622K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,685K shares , representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAJ by 4.09% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,685K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,907K shares , representing a decrease of 13.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAJ by 19.70% over the last quarter.

DDLS - WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund N holds 788K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 721K shares , representing an increase of 8.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAJ by 5.52% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 500K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

