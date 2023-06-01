Bell Food Group (SIX:BELL) Price Target Increased by 7.14% to 306.00

The average one-year price target for Bell Food Group (SIX:BELL) has been revised to 306.00 / share. This is an increase of 7.14% from the prior estimate of 285.60 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 303.00 to a high of 315.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.25% from the latest reported closing price of 265.50 / share.

Bell Food Group Maintains 2.64% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.64%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bell Food Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BELL is 0.03%, a decrease of 0.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.75% to 164K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 41K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BELL by 8.47% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 7.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BELL by 14.44% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 14K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BELL by 11.38% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 14K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BELL by 9.60% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 10K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

