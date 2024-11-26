News & Insights

Bell Financial Group’s Enhanced Offer for SelfWealth

November 26, 2024 — 05:59 pm EST

Bell Financial Group Limited (AU:BFG) has released an update.

SelfWealth Ltd has announced an improved takeover offer from Bell Financial Group, proposing to acquire SelfWealth for $0.25 per share, valuing the company at approximately $58 million. This offer represents a 108% premium over the previous closing share price, and the SelfWealth Board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote in favor of the deal. The acquisition is subject to shareholder approval, expected by March 2025.

