Bell Financial Group’s Enhanced Offer for SelfWealth

Bell Financial Group Limited (AU:BFG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

SelfWealth Ltd has announced an improved takeover offer from Bell Financial Group, proposing to acquire SelfWealth for $0.25 per share, valuing the company at approximately $58 million. This offer represents a 108% premium over the previous closing share price, and the SelfWealth Board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote in favor of the deal. The acquisition is subject to shareholder approval, expected by March 2025.

For further insights into AU:BFG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.