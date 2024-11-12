Bell Financial Group Proposes Acquisition of SelfWealth

Bell Financial Group Limited (AU:BFG) has released an update.
Bell Financial Group has made a non-binding proposal to acquire SelfWealth for $51 million, offering a significant premium on its share price. The proposed acquisition promises benefits for both companies, including increased scale for Bell’s online broking business and a superior user experience for clients. SelfWealth’s board has agreed to negotiate exclusively with Bell, recommending shareholders to support the deal.
For further insights into AU:BFG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- M&A News: Paramount’s (NASDAQ:PARA) Merger with Skydance May Get Delayed
- Ford (NYSE:F) Cuts Hours At German EV Plant
- Did Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Win the “Server Recession?”
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.