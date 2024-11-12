Bell Financial Group Proposes Acquisition of SelfWealth

Bell Financial Group Limited (AU:BFG) has released an update.

Bell Financial Group has made a non-binding proposal to acquire SelfWealth for $51 million, offering a significant premium on its share price. The proposed acquisition promises benefits for both companies, including increased scale for Bell’s online broking business and a superior user experience for clients. SelfWealth’s board has agreed to negotiate exclusively with Bell, recommending shareholders to support the deal.

