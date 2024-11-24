Bell Financial Group Moves to Acquire SelfWealth Ltd at Premium

Bell Financial Group Limited (AU:BFG) has released an update.

SelfWealth Ltd has accepted a revised proposal from Bell Financial Group to acquire all its shares at $0.25 per share, valuing the company at approximately $58 million and representing a 108% premium over its last close share price. The Selfwealth Board recommends shareholders vote in favor of this deal, which offers an alternative of Bell shares as consideration. The acquisition is contingent upon shareholder approval in an upcoming meeting expected by March 2025.

