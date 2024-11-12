Bell Financial Group Aims to Acquire SelfWealth

SelfWealth Ltd. (AU:SWF) has released an update.
Bell Financial Group has proposed a non-binding offer to acquire SelfWealth Ltd for approximately $51 million, aiming to enhance its online broking business and achieve cost synergies. The SelfWealth board is inclined to recommend the offer, seeing it as a strategic opportunity for shareholders to gain a premium on their shares and access diversified wealth management offerings. The acquisition could significantly boost Bell’s client base and is expected to be earnings accretive post-integration.
