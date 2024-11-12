News & Insights

Stocks

Bell Financial Group Aims to Acquire SelfWealth

November 12, 2024 — 05:53 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SelfWealth Ltd. (AU:SWF) has released an update.

Bell Financial Group has proposed a non-binding offer to acquire SelfWealth Ltd for approximately $51 million, aiming to enhance its online broking business and achieve cost synergies. The SelfWealth board is inclined to recommend the offer, seeing it as a strategic opportunity for shareholders to gain a premium on their shares and access diversified wealth management offerings. The acquisition could significantly boost Bell’s client base and is expected to be earnings accretive post-integration.

For further insights into AU:SWF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.