Bell Financial Group to Acquire Selfwealth for $57.7 Million

November 24, 2024 — 05:47 pm EST

Bell Financial Group Limited (AU:BFG) has released an update.

Bell Financial Group has announced a plan to acquire Selfwealth through a Scheme Implementation Deed, valuing Selfwealth at approximately $57.7 million. This acquisition is expected to enhance BFG’s online broking business and bring significant financial synergies, with the addition of 130,000 active portfolios. The Selfwealth Board supports the scheme, which awaits shareholder and court approval.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

