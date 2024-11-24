Bell Financial Group to Acquire Selfwealth for $57.7 Million

Bell Financial Group Limited (AU:BFG) has released an update.

Bell Financial Group has announced a plan to acquire Selfwealth through a Scheme Implementation Deed, valuing Selfwealth at approximately $57.7 million. This acquisition is expected to enhance BFG’s online broking business and bring significant financial synergies, with the addition of 130,000 active portfolios. The Selfwealth Board supports the scheme, which awaits shareholder and court approval.

