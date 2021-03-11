US Markets
BCE

Bell Canada vows to be carbon neutral in 2025

Contributor
Chavi Mehta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Canadian telecom company Bell Canada said on Thursday that it plans to become carbon neutral in 2025.

March 11 (Reuters) - Canadian telecom company Bell Canada BCE.TO said on Thursday that it plans to become carbon neutral in 2025.

The company also said it would reduce operational emissions by 40% of 2019 levels by the end of 2021. (https://refini.tv/3bH4lEB)

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BCE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular