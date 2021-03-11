Bell Canada vows to be carbon neutral in 2025

March 11 (Reuters) - Canadian telecom company Bell Canada BCE.TO said on Thursday that it plans to become carbon neutral in 2025.

The company also said it would reduce operational emissions by 40% of 2019 levels by the end of 2021. (https://refini.tv/3bH4lEB)

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.