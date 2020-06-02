US Markets
Bell Canada picks Ericsson as 5G supplier amid Huawei uncertainty

Neha Malara Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

June 2 (Reuters) - Canadian telecom services provider Bell Canada BCE.TO said on Tuesday it has chosen Sweden's Ericsson to be its 5G network equipment supplier, at a time when Huawei faces an uncertain future in the country.

The announcement comes a week after Huawei Technologies Co's Chief Operating Officer Meng Wanzhou was dealt a setback by a Canadian court as she tries to avoid extradition to the United States to face bank fraud charges.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((neha.malara@thomsonreuters.com))

