Bell Canada Launches $1.5 Billion Debenture Offering

May 22, 2024 — 10:58 am EDT

BCE (TSE:BCE) has released an update.

Bell Canada, a subsidiary of BCE Inc., is set to enhance its financial flexibility by launching a Cdn $1.5 billion offering of MTN Debentures, split into two series with varying maturity dates and interest rates. The proceeds from this public offering, which is expected to close on May 24, 2024, are intended for repaying existing debt and for general corporate purposes. As Canada’s largest communications company, Bell remains a key player in advancing national telecommunications and mental health initiatives.

