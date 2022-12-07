Bell-Boeing Secures $75M Contract to Support CV-22 Aircraft

Bell-Boeing, a joint venture (JV) between The Boeing Company BA and Bell Helicopter — a unit of Textron Inc. TXT — recently secured a modification contract involving CV-22 aircraft. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD, has offered the award.

Details of the Deal

Valued at $75 million, the contract is projected to get completed by June 2025. Per the terms of the deal, Bell-Boeing will procure 12 Nacelle improvements kits, rotatable pool components and interim spares for CV-22 jets.

Per the modification, Bell-Boeing will also install 29 kits in conjunction with conversion area harness, electrical wiring interconnect system assessments, sustaining engineering, and over and above requirements for the CV-22 fleet aircraft.

A major portion of work related to this deal will be executed in Amarillo, TX.

Growing Jet Demand & V-22 Jets

A rapid increase in terror attacks has compelled nations to strengthen their arsenal and bump up their defense budget. With the United States being the largest exporter of defense equipment across the world, there is a steady flow of contracts for its combat-proven weaponry from both Pentagon and its foreign allies. With military jets and helicopters constituting a major portion of a nation’s armaments, there is a steady flow of contracts for these.

Bell-Boeing’s primary product, V-22 Osprey is a family of multi-mission, tiltrotor military aircraft with both vertical as well as short takeoff and landing capabilities. It is designed to combine the functionality of a conventional helicopter with the long-range, high-speed cruise performance of a turboprop aircraft. Notably, the CV-22 is a variant of the V-22 family of jets and helps conduct long-range infiltration, exfiltration and resupply missions for special operations forces.

Considering these features of the aforementioned family of tiltrotors and the growing demand for military aircraft, V-22 and its variants enjoy decent demand across the globe. The latest deal win is a bright example of that.

Jet Manufacturers’ Prospects

Per a forecast made by Mordor Intelligence, the global military aviation market size is projected to register a CAGR of 5.4% during the 2022-2028 period. This surely is going to benefit major U.S. combat aircraft manufacturers like Bell-Boeing, Lockheed LMT and Northrop Grumman NOC, with North America dominating this market space.



Lockheed Martin is one of the pioneers in the combat aircraft space, with its product portfolio constituting some of the most advanced military aircraft like F-35, C-130, F-16, F-22 and a few more. Of these, F-35 is the company’s largest program.

Lockheed boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 6.2%. In the past year, the stock has gained 44.3%.

On the other hand, Northrop is a renowned manufacturer of autonomous and manned aircraft like MQ-4C Triton and Global Hawk. These jets are used for battle management, strike and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

Northrop boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 2.9%. In the past year, the stock has gained 48.7%.

Price Movement & Zacks Rank

Textron’s stock has lost 4.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline 3.1%. Boeing’s shares have plunged 11.3% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Textron currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while Boeing has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Textron Inc. (TXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.