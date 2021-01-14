Markets
AAPL

Belkin Recalls Portable Wireless Chargers, Stand Special Edition

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Consumer electronic products maker Belkin has announced a voluntary recall of Portable Wireless Charger + Stand Special Edition that was sold in Apple retail stores and online on Apple and Belkin's sites because of fire and shock safety hazards.

Belkin has recalled about 2,2800 Portable Wireless Charger + Stand Special Edition due to a manufacturing defect in the power supply unit that can cause the charger to malfunction and overheat, posing fire and shock hazards.

No incidents or injuries have been connected to the charger, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recall products were sold between July 2020 and October 2020 for about $80.

he wireless charging stand has a 10,000mAh power capacity and can charge at 10W speed for phones that support it. Belkin has asked customers to immediately stop using the recalled portable wireless chargers. The company will also give refunds to anyone who owns the recalled charger.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular