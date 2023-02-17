Belize's economy seen growing 3% in 2023 after post-COVID surge, says IMF

Adds IMF notes on risks to growth, primary balance

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Belize's economic activity rebounded strongly last year from the COVID-19 pandemic, with growth expected to moderate in 2023, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Friday after a staff visit to the Central American country.

The IMF sees economic growth at 3.0% in 2023 after projected growth of 11.4% last year, but cautioned that risks to the outlook remain tilted to the downside.

"While the risk of an intensification of the pandemic has receded, other risks have become more prominent, including a sharp slowdown in advanced economies and climate-related disasters, which could weaken the recovery of tourism," said the IMF.

It added that further increases in food and fuel prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine could exacerbate imported inflation, widen the current account deficit, and reduce international reserve buffers.

The lender noted Belize's primary balance likely remained in surplus in fiscal year 2022 despite a cut to the country's fuel tax and the impact of Hurricane Lisa in November.

A key policy priority for Belize, the IMF said, is to increase the primary balance to 2% of gross domestic product to lower public debt to below 50% of GDP by fiscal year 2028.

That will require preserving the fiscal savings achieved in fiscal years 2021-2022 and additional fiscal consolidation, raising expenditure on infrastructure, among other actions, the IMF said.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

