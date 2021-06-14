Belize says bondholders voted to extend coupon grace period to Sept.

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Belize's government said on Monday holders of its 2034 bonds have voted in favour of extending the grace period of a coupon payment to September 19.

The government has been in talks with creditors over a coupon payment on its $550 million bond BZ090880250= due last month which it had failed to pay.

"The grace period relating to the May 20, 2021 coupon payment will be extended to September 19, 2021," the ministry of finance said in a statement.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Rodrigo Campos)

