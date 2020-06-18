Belize announces request for bond interest payment deferral

Adds bond data

June 18 (Reuters) - Belize's government will ask holders of its U.S. dollar bonds due in 2034 to agree to deferred payment on interest for six months as the country grapples with the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis, it said on Wednesday.

Financial authorities expect to make the formal request for the bond interest payment deferral in early July, ahead of the next scheduled interest payment due on Aug. 20, Belize's government said in a statement.

The 2034 bond had just over $526 million outstanding, according to Refinitiv data, and was last trading at just over 40 cents in the dollar. BZ090880250=

Tourism, which typically makes up over half of Belize's foreign exchange earnings, has particularly suffered since the start of the pandemic. Belize's gross domestic product is forecast to contract by up to 18% this year, according to the statement.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is having a devastating effect on Belize's economy... Tourism has collapsed due to the rapid deterioration of worldwide economic conditions and the lockdown measures imposed by many countries," the statement said.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Daina Beth Solomon Editing by Nick Zieminski and Bernadette Baum)

