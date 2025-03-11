Belite Bio, Inc. to Host Webcast on Financial Results and Business Update for Q4 and Full Year 2024 on March 17, 2025

Belite Bio will host a webcast on March 17, 2025, to discuss financial results and business updates.

Quiver AI Summary

Belite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for degenerative retinal diseases, announced a webcast scheduled for March 17, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. During this webcast, the company will discuss its financial results and provide a business update for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024. Belite Bio is advancing novel therapeutics for conditions with significant unmet needs, including Stargardt disease type 1 (STGD1) and Geographic Atrophy (GA), and its lead candidate, Tinlarebant, is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase studies. The webcast can be accessed through links provided in the announcement.

Potential Positives

Belite Bio is advancing its lead candidate, Tinlarebant, through multiple significant clinical trials, including Phase 3 studies targeting serious retinal diseases.

The upcoming webcast provides an opportunity for investors and stakeholders to gain insights into the company's financial performance and strategic direction.

Focused on addressing unmet medical needs in retinal diseases, Belite Bio is positioning itself in a niche market with potentially high demand for innovative treatments.

Potential Negatives

Notable absence of detailed financial results or any positive highlights for Q4 and full year 2024 in the press release, raising concerns about the company's performance.

Company is in the clinical-stage, indicating that it may not have any commercially available products, which could lead to cash flow concerns and a reliance on ongoing funding or partnerships.

While the webcast is an opportunity for business updates, the lack of prior information may lead to speculation or uncertainty about the company's future direction and financial health.

FAQ

What is the date and time of the Belite Bio webcast?

The webcast will take place on March 17, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access the Belite Bio webcast?

You can access the webcast via the link provided or through the "Presentations & Events" section of their website.

What will be discussed during the Belite Bio webcast?

The webcast will cover the Company's financial results and provide a business update for the fourth quarter and full year 2024.

Will there be a replay of the Belite Bio webcast?

Yes, a replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days after the event.

What is Belite Bio's focus as a biopharmaceutical company?

Belite Bio is focused on developing therapeutics for degenerative retinal diseases with high unmet medical needs.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BLTE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $BLTE stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Belite Bio



, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, today announced that it will host a webcast on Monday, March 17, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a business update for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.







Webcast Information









Date:



Monday, March 17, 2025







Time:



4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)







Webcast Link:





https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/481614529









Webcast Link Instructions







You can join the live webcast by visiting the link above or the “Presentations & Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at



https://investors.belitebio.com/presentations-events/events



. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days after the event.







About Belite Bio







Belite Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, such as Stargardt disease type 1 (STGD1) and Geographic Atrophy (GA) in advanced dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), in addition to specific metabolic diseases. Belite’s lead candidate, Tinlarebant, an oral therapy intended to reduce the accumulation of toxins in the eye, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 study (DRAGON) and a Phase 2/3 study (DRAGON II) in adolescent STGD1 subjects and a Phase 3 study (PHOENIX) in subjects with GA. For more information, follow us on



Twitter



,



Instagram



,



LinkedIn



,



Facebook



or visit us at



www.belitebio.com



.







Media and Investor Relations Contact:







Jennifer Wu







ir@belitebio.com







Julie Fallon







belite@argotpartners.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.