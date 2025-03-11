Belite Bio, Inc. to Host Webcast on Financial Results and Business Update for Q4 and Full Year 2024 on March 17, 2025

Belite Bio will host a webcast on March 17, 2025, to discuss financial results and business updates.
Quiver AI Summary
Belite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for degenerative retinal diseases, announced a webcast scheduled for March 17, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. During this webcast, the company will discuss its financial results and provide a business update for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024. Belite Bio is advancing novel therapeutics for conditions with significant unmet needs, including Stargardt disease type 1 (STGD1) and Geographic Atrophy (GA), and its lead candidate, Tinlarebant, is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase studies. The webcast can be accessed through links provided in the announcement.
Potential Positives
- Belite Bio is advancing its lead candidate, Tinlarebant, through multiple significant clinical trials, including Phase 3 studies targeting serious retinal diseases.
- The upcoming webcast provides an opportunity for investors and stakeholders to gain insights into the company's financial performance and strategic direction.
- Focused on addressing unmet medical needs in retinal diseases, Belite Bio is positioning itself in a niche market with potentially high demand for innovative treatments.
Potential Negatives
- Notable absence of detailed financial results or any positive highlights for Q4 and full year 2024 in the press release, raising concerns about the company's performance.
- Company is in the clinical-stage, indicating that it may not have any commercially available products, which could lead to cash flow concerns and a reliance on ongoing funding or partnerships.
- While the webcast is an opportunity for business updates, the lack of prior information may lead to speculation or uncertainty about the company's future direction and financial health.
FAQ
What is the date and time of the Belite Bio webcast?
The webcast will take place on March 17, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
How can I access the Belite Bio webcast?
You can access the webcast via the link provided or through the "Presentations & Events" section of their website.
What will be discussed during the Belite Bio webcast?
The webcast will cover the Company's financial results and provide a business update for the fourth quarter and full year 2024.
Will there be a replay of the Belite Bio webcast?
Yes, a replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days after the event.
What is Belite Bio's focus as a biopharmaceutical company?
Belite Bio is focused on developing therapeutics for degenerative retinal diseases with high unmet medical needs.
$BLTE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $BLTE stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 167,930 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,596,383
- UBS GROUP AG added 12,079 shares (+9436.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $762,184
- MORGAN STANLEY added 9,956 shares (+1503.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $628,223
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 8,280 shares (+130.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $522,468
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 6,326 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $399,170
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 5,409 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $253,573
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 4,891 shares (+36.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $308,622
Full Release
SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Belite Bio
, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, today announced that it will host a webcast on Monday, March 17, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a business update for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.
Webcast Information
Date:
Monday, March 17, 2025
Time:
4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)
Webcast Link:
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/481614529
Webcast Link Instructions
You can join the live webcast by visiting the link above or the “Presentations & Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at
https://investors.belitebio.com/presentations-events/events
. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days after the event.
About Belite Bio
Belite Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, such as Stargardt disease type 1 (STGD1) and Geographic Atrophy (GA) in advanced dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), in addition to specific metabolic diseases. Belite’s lead candidate, Tinlarebant, an oral therapy intended to reduce the accumulation of toxins in the eye, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 study (DRAGON) and a Phase 2/3 study (DRAGON II) in adolescent STGD1 subjects and a Phase 3 study (PHOENIX) in subjects with GA. For more information, follow us on
Twitter
,
Instagram
,
LinkedIn
,
Facebook
or visit us at
www.belitebio.com
.
Media and Investor Relations Contact:
Jennifer Wu
ir@belitebio.com
Julie Fallon
belite@argotpartners.com
