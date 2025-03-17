Belite Bio, Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Year Ended December 31, 2024

Belite Bio filed its annual report for 2024, detailing financials and ongoing clinical trials for retinal diseases.

Belite Bio, Inc. has announced the availability of its annual report on Form 20-F, which includes the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2024. The report was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2025, and can be accessed on the company's website, with hard copies available to shareholders upon request. Belite Bio, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, is focused on developing treatments for degenerative retinal diseases and metabolic conditions. Its lead drug candidate, Tinlarebant, is being evaluated in multiple clinical studies for conditions including Stargardt disease and Geographic Atrophy related to advanced age-related macular degeneration.

Belite Bio has filed its annual report, providing transparency to shareholders and investors about its financial performance and corporate governance.

The company is focused on addressing significant unmet medical needs in degenerative retinal diseases, highlighting its commitment to innovative therapeutics.

Belite's lead candidate, Tinlarebant, is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials, indicating progress in its drug development pipeline.

The press release lacks specific financial performance details from the annual report, which could lead to shareholder concerns regarding the company's fiscal health.

There is no mention of progress or results from the ongoing clinical trials for their lead candidate, Tinlarebant, which may raise questions about the viability of their drug development pipeline.

What is Belite Bio, Inc.?

Belite Bio, Inc. is a San Diego-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for degenerative retinal diseases.

Where can I find the annual report for 2024?

The annual report for 2024 is available on Belite Bio's website at https://www.belitebio.com.

How can shareholders request a hard copy of the annual report?

Shareholders can request a hard copy of the annual report free of charge by contacting the company directly.

What is Tinlarebant?

Tinlarebant is Belite Bio's lead candidate, an oral therapy aimed at reducing toxin accumulation in the eye.

What studies is Tinlarebant currently involved in?

Tinlarebant is involved in multiple studies, including Phase 3 trials for STGD1 and GA, named DRAGON and PHOENIX.

$BLTE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $BLTE stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Belite Bio, Inc



(NASDAQ: BLTE), a San Diego based clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, today announced that its annual report on Form 20-F, containing audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2025, is available through its website (



https://www.belitebio.com



). Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request. This press release is being issued pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(d)(1)(C).







About Belite Bio







Belite Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical need, such as Stargardt disease type 1 (STGD1) and Geographic Atrophy (GA) in advanced dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), in addition to specific metabolic diseases. Belite’s lead candidate, Tinlarebant, an oral therapy intended to reduce the accumulation of toxins in the eye, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 study (DRAGON) and a Phase 2/3 study (DRAGON II) in adolescent STGD1 subjects and a Phase 3 study (PHOENIX) in subjects with GA. For more information, follow us on



.







Media and Investor Relations Contact:







Jennifer Wu







ir@belitebio.com







Julie Fallon







belite@argotpartners.com





