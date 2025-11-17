Belite Bio, Inc - Depositary Receipt (BLTE) Price Target Increased by 21.98% to 116.02

The average one-year price target for Belite Bio, Inc - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqCM:BLTE) has been revised to $116.02 / share. This is an increase of 21.98% from the prior estimate of $95.12 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $147.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.98% from the latest reported closing price of $117.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Belite Bio, Inc - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLTE is 0.10%, an increase of 130.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2,317.65% to 2,304K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 875K shares.

Rtw Investments holds 312K shares.

Vestal Point Capital holds 312K shares.

Soleus Capital Management holds 210K shares.

Eventide Asset Management holds 195K shares.

